Cutters-Scrappers Rained Out On Saturday Night

August 17, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After a 43-minute pregame delay, Mother Nature stood victorious over both the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday night at Eastwood Field as the scheduled third game of this four-game series was canceled due to rain.

Per MLB Draft League rules, tonight's schedule game is officially a canceled game and will not be rescheduled.

For Williamsport, this is the fourth canceled game due to weather in the second half of the MLB Draft League Season and the first on the road.

Williamsport and Mahoning Valley will complete this now three-game series at Eastwood Field tomorrow afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. with RHP Brent Franciso (1-1, 4.34) expected to start on the mound for Williamsport. He will be opposed by LHP Grant Umberger (0-1, 2.38) for Mahoning Valley.

Live coverage of the series finale tomorrow from Niles, Ohio will be available on Crosscutters.com and the MLB.tv App.

Crosscutters Record: 7-18 2nd Half, 29-26 Overall

Next Game: Sunday, August 18th at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

