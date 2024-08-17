Thunder Fall to Keys for Third Straight Night

August 17, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Your Trenton Thunder dropped their third straight game to the Frederick Keys on Saturday night by a final of 5-2.

For the second consecutive night the Keys led from start to finish and used great defense to keep the Thunder to just two runs.

Frederick struck first in the top of the second for a pair of runs and again in the fourth for two more to make it a 4- 0 game. The Thunder had a response in their half of the fifth inning when Pete Durocher and Santino Rosso laced a pair of RBI-singles to make it 4-2. Trenton came inches from tying the game on a two-run home run from Andy Blake before it was brought back into the yard on a robbing effort from Frederick outfielder Tyeler Hawkins.

That would be as close as Trenton would come in the third game of the series, as the Keys pushed their fifth and final run across in the seventh inning to make it 5-2.

Despite the loss, your Thunder still remain in first place by a half game over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, with the State College Spikes just behind them at 1 game.

Your Thunder transform into the Goldens and look to salvage the series in the finale on Sunday evening at 5:00.

