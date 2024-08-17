Keys Defeat Thunder for Seventh Straight Win

August 17, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys earned their seventh straight win Saturday night over the Trenton Thunder, winning the third game of the four-game series by a score of 5-2 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys took an early 2-0 lead and never looked back enroute to the victory Saturday night, as they now have their longest winning streak of the season dating back to last Sunday's win at Nymeo Field.

Following a scoreless first inning to begin the night, the Keys got two runs in the top of the second on an RBI single from Darryl Buggs (UAB) and a bases loaded walk drawn by Brody Fahr (Presbyterian), handing the visitors an early 2-0 lead through two innings in Trenton.

After both teams did not score in the third, Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) made it a 3-0 game on an RBI single, and then a double play groundout put the score at 4-0 entering the fifth, following a fourth scoreless frame from Ga'Von Wray (Georgia Southern) on the hill.

The Thunder got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth, but the Keys stayed ahead by two after a great catch by Tyeler Hawkins (Southern) robbed a homer and kept Frederick ahead 4-2 going into the sixth Saturday night.

Beau Blanchard (Louisiana-Monroe) earned a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth inning of relief, as his scoreless frame pitched allowed Frederick to remain in front by two at 4-2 heading into the seventh at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Elijah Dickerson (Towson) extended the lead up to three on an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh, and Blanchard got another 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the seventh with the Keys still leading 5-2 approaching the eighth in the Garden State.

Following a scoreless eighth inning for both sides in which Rashad Ruff (UCLA) got two strikeouts in the bottom of the frame, the Keys went into the ninth still ahead 5-2, and Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) took the mound looking to close it out in the bottom of the ninth.

Allmer went on and recorded his fourth save of the season by getting a scoreless bottom of the ninth, securing the series win for Frederick and their seventh straight victory Saturday night.

The Keys conclude the four-game road series against the Thunder Sunday evening, with first pitch from Trenton Thunder Ballpark set for 5 p.m.

