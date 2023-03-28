SPHL Suspends Kennedy for One Game

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced that Roanoke's Spencer Kennedy has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 285, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Sunday, March 26. Kennedy was assessed a major penalty for fighting at 0:03 of the first period. Kennedy will miss Roanoke's game against Peoria on Friday, March 31.

Kennedy signed with Roanoke back on January 17, and has recorded three goals, eight fighting majors, 131 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating in 17 games for the Dawgs. The left-handed forward had been in his second collegiate season at Portage College (ACAC) in Alberta prior to joining the Dawgs. The six-foot-six winger notched four goals and six assists in 28 games in college, while also recording 170 penalty minutes. The 22-year old rookie played three full seasons of junior hockey prior to attending Portage, suiting up in the KIJHL, SJHL, and NOJHL. In 110 combined regular season and playoff games in those three seasons, the Lethbridge, Alberta native had tallied 45 goals, 58 assists, and 484 penalty minutes.

Roanoke will stay home this Friday night, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. EST against the Peoria Rivermen at Berglund Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

