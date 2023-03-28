Dawgs Sign Jordan Xavier to PTO

Forward Jordan Xavier with the University of Calgary

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed forward Jordan Xavier to a professional tryout contract. He will wear number 10 for Roanoke.

Xavier arrives in the Star City after playing six seasons collegiately between the University of Alaska-Anchorage (NCAA-D1) and the University of Calgary (USports). At Alaska-Anchorage, the 25-year old played two seasons from 2017-2019 and notched five goals, 10 assists, and 12 penalty minutes in 50 games, while also playing with fellow Dawg Brody Claeys. Xavier then transferred back to his hometown of Calgary, where the six-foot-one forward tallied six goals, 12 assists, and eight penalty minutes in 60 additional college games. Prior to his collegiate career, Xavier played three years of junior hockey in the AJHL, recording 63 goals, 70 assists, and 62 penalty minutes in 170 total games played.

Roanoke will stay home this Friday night, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. EST against the Peoria Rivermen at Berglund Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

