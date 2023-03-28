Marcinkevics Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #90 Dominiks Marcinkevics!

Marcinkevics was flying around the ice all weekend for the Dawgs, but the point production started in Roanoke's game on Saturday. A power play blast by the 21-year old winger tied the game in the third period, forcing overtime and helping the Dawgs earn a point in the 2-1 shootout loss to Fayetteville. On Sunday, the forward from Riga, Latvia was nothing short of sensational. Marcinkevics scored one goal and tallied three assists, while also earning a fighting major for a four-point Gordie Howe Hat Trick in Roanoke's 7-3 win over Knoxville!

The five-foot-nine rookie now has nine goals, 18 assists, and a plus-eight rating for the Dawgs in 48 games played this season!

