SPHL Announces Suspensions

March 28, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Roanoke's Spencer Kennedy

Roanoke's Spencer Kennedy has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 285, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Sunday, March 26.

Kennedy was assessed a major penalty for fighting at 0:03 of the first period.

Kennedy will miss Roanoke's game against Peoria on Friday, March 31.

Fayetteville's Matt McNair

Fayetteville's Matt McNair has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 281, Fayetteville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, March 25.

McNair was assessed a minor penalty for slashing at 4:01 of the overtime period.

McNair will miss Fayetteville's game against Quad City on Friday, March 31.

