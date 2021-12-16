SPHL Announces Knoxville Postponement Friday

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Thursday that the Knoxville Ice Bears have postponed tomorrow's game against the Macon Mayhem due to unplayable ice conditions.

Knoxville's game against Macon on Saturday will be played as scheduled.

A replacement date for the postponed game will be announced at a later date.

