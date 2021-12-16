Thunderbolts Hit the Road for Weekend Series in Roanoke

December 16, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, Ind: After falling short against Huntsville in their only game last weekend, the Thunderbolts will travel to Roanoke, Virginia this weekend for a pair of games against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Week In Review:

On Saturday night at Ford Center against the Huntsville Havoc, the Thunderbolts were set back by two early goals by the Havoc, before Josh Adkins scored in the second period to bring the Thunderbolts back within a 2-1 deficit. However, the Thunderbolts were shut down the rest of the way, eventually losing 3-1.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts play in Roanoke against the Rail Yard Dawgs this Friday and Saturday night. Both games will begin at 6:05pm CT. This weekend's games can be viewed online on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV. Free live audio streaming will also be available through the Thunderbolts Radio Network; at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen, or via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Scouting the Opponent:

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

Record: 6-5-5, 17 Points, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Mac Jansen (12 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Mac Jansen (20 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Austyn Roudebush (5-3-3, .909 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs RNK: 1-1-0

Roanoke split their past weekend's two games in Macon, starting with a 3-0 win on Friday behind goals from Chris Vella, Mac Jansen, and Nick Ford, along with a 23-save shutout from Austyn Roudebush. Jeff Jones and Ford scored on Saturday, and the Rail Yard Dawgs were tied 2-2 in the third period, however a pair of late Macon goals proved to be the difference as Roanoke lost 4-2.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.