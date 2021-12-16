Havoc Top Ice Flyers in Pensacola

PENSACOLA - The Havoc surrendered a two-goal lead early in the second period on Thursday night in Pensacola. After falling behind, Huntsville fought back and tied the game at two by way of goals from Rob Darrar and Sy Nutkevitch. The captain, Tyler Piacentini, scored to take the lead in the third period before Darrar tacked on his second of the game to extend the lead to 4-2. Bauer Neudecker scored his tenth goal of the season on an empty net to cap off the 5-2 Havoc win.

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas.

