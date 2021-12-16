Birmingham Brings in Kevin Kerr as Associate Head Coach

PELHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls Ownership Group announced on Thursday that Kevin Kerr has been hired to Craig Simchuk's coaching staff as an associate head coach.

Kerr's SPHL coaching history began as Macon's first head coach from 2015 to 2018 when he amassed a 94-56-18 record including a William B. Coffey Trophy and a President's Cup in 2017.

Kerr rejoined the Mayhem last summer to lead the team during the abbreviated 2020-2021 season which ended with a 32-6-4 record en route to another William B. Coffey Trophy along with SPHL Coach of the Year honors.

"We are excited to bring Kevin on board to assist Craig Simchuk with his coaching duties." says Bulls Partner/Governor, Randy Brown. "The organization fully supports head coach, Simchuk, and believes bringing in an associate head coach will not only help the team but will offer a great mentor in Kevin Kerr."

Simchuk, who is currently in his second season as the Bulls head coach has been the only full-time member of the coaching staff. With the addition of Kerr, more experience and assistance will be gained within the hockey operations department.

"We are very fortunate to have Kevin join our staff and be a part of this organization," remarked Simchuk. "His wisdom and knowledge of the game will help not only me as a coach but the players on the team. I am excited to be working with another coach that has worn the Bulls' logo"

Kerr played for the ECHL Birmingham Bulls for the 1992-93 season and will be the sixth former Birmingham Bulls player to stand on the bench as a member of the coaching staff.

"I'm excited to come back to Birmingham, I loved playing here and know how great the Bulls fans are," said Kerr. "I have a lot of respect for Craig Simchuk and can empathize - transitioning from playing to coaching is tough. I had a coach to help me in that process when I started out and I hope I can make that kind of impact working with him"

Kerr is expected to join the Bulls on the bench this Friday night against the Fayetteville Marksmen at the Pelham Civic Complex.

