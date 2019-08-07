Spencer Metcalfe Hired as Assistant

Knoxville, TENN. - The Knoxville Ice Bears announced Wednesday Coach Jeff Carr has hired former Ice Bears defenseman Spencer Metcalfe as his Assistant Coach for the 2019-2020 season.

Metcalfe, 28, assumes his first coaching position after playing three years as a professional player, with 41 games played in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Metcalfe is quick to stand up for his teammates, which makes him well-respected in the locker room and a strong coaching prospect.

"We're excited to have Spencer join the hockey operations staff and continue to work hard for this organization," Carr said of his new assistant. "He showed a strong interest in coaching half-way through last season - while he was on IR - and we immediately had a strong chemistry on the bench. In adverse situations, Metcalfe is at his best; he's going to be great for this team."

"I am humbled and honoured to be given this opportunity to transition from the ice to the bench and give back to this amazing hockey team," Metcalfe said of his new position. "The Ice Bears are an incredible organization and the Knoxville community has been a huge motivation in my career as a player and my decision to join the coaching staff. I'm looking forward to being able to learn more of the ins and outs of running the bench from Jeff [Carr], as well as the business aspects of the organization from [President/GM] Mike Murray. I am thrilled to see what the future will bring and can't wait for the new season to start."

With many returning Ice Bears expected to sign for this year's training camp, having a second on-bench leader will certainly help ease the pressures of organizing a successful campaign. Since Metcalfe was a defensive d-man as a player, he will likely direct the home third of the ice, freeing Carr to balance his focus more toward the forwards group.

Metcalfe is the first to officially join Jeff Carr on the bench as a coach, since taking the helm in the 2017 offseason, and the entire organization is expecting the duo to lead the team through another impressive season of Knoxville hockey. The Ice Bears' 2019-2020 season will kick off, at home, on October 18th versus the Evansville Thunderbolts.

