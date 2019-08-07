Fayetteville-Staple Max Cook Returns to Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The nearly point-per-game winger re-signs with the Marksmen.

Coming off of a stellar season, Max Cook is returning to Fayetteville to bring the Marksmen to the President's Cup playoffs once again.

Last season saw the 6'2, 187 lb winger play 48 games in Fayetteville while scoring 11 goals and notching 29 assists totaling 40 points. Cook, the seasoned SPHL pro has 101 total points in 182 games.

Experience is something that Cook brings with him to the Marksmen, not only playing in the SPHL for 5 years but also playing 30 total games for the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

The smooth skating winger will provide an exciting offensive punch to an already powerful offense. Cook is known as a big body player who is not afraid to make a hit or sacrifice his body for the play.

With Cook resigning, Head Coach Jesee Kallechy has shown his vision for the team looking to make the President's Cup playoffs a regular occurrence.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Max!

