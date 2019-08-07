Mayhem Add Nick Minerva to Training Camp

The Mayhem have added their third defenseman to the training camp roster, signing Nick Minerva to a tryout for the 2019-20 season.

Minerva was the youngest player on the Mayhem last season, turning 23 years old in February. It was his first professional campaign after he endured a venturesome junior career in which he played in five different leagues in as many years. He settled in well in Macon, making the team out of training camp and dressing for 55 out of 58 games. He registered 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in his rookie year, and Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas is confident he can take on more duties with the team in his sophomore season.

"Nick is a hard worker, he's always wanting to get better and has the tools to make it to the next level," Thomas said. "With a full year under his belt, he's ready to take on more responsibility. I think having Ryan [Michel] guiding him on our back end for another year will definitely help push him."

The New Brunswick, NJ native showed promise as a sharp puck-moving defenseman with the ability to effectively join in on the rush and create scoring chances. He also showed tremendous grit and a willingness to drop the gloves, racking up four fights and 74 penalty minutes over the course of the season (2nd among defensemen). Minerva (5'11, 195) has played in many spots throughout his career, but he is raring to go more than ever as he readies himself to kick off his second stint in Macon.

"I'm energized, more ready and more hungry to succeed as a team and an individual than I have ever been in my hockey career," Minerva said. "Coming back to Macon for a second season will be amazing for my family and me. We had a blast last season and we are looking forward to another year with great fans and a shot at the title!"

Minerva joins Kristaps Bazevics and Rene Hunter as the third defenseman and ninth player signing to be announced for training camp. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as October draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

