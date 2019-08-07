Former Havoc, Thunderbolt Dave Williams Signs with Marksmen

August 7, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - 152 Southern Professional Hockey League games. 111 Points (50G+61A). A return to the SPHL.

Nearly a point-a-game player the last season he suited up as a pro, three-year SPHL forward Dave Williams joins the Marksmen following a season-long hiatus.

This time around, the 29-year-old's reuniting with a pair of old friends - former Coach Jesse Kallechy, and former teammate Cory Melkert.

In his final season before his hiatus - the 2017-2018 season - the 6'1, 194 lb was an ironman, appearing in all 59 regular-season and playoff games for the Evansville Thunderbolts, putting up 54 points (21G+33A) in those 59 games. Prior to this, Williams had acquired 38 points (21G+17A) in 54 games played for the Thunderbolts (2016-2017), and 20 points (8G+12A) in 42 total games with the Huntsville Havoc (2015-2016).

Experience that will be heavily appreciated in a camp filled with possibility for young players, and will benefit a Marksmen team turning from a playoff team, to a playoff-contender.

Williams represents a changing-of-the-guard for the Marksmen; the exact Head Coach Jesse Kallechy has worked to turn Fayetteville into. With a truly veteran SPHL free agent choosing to come to the Marksmen, the team's reputation starts to transition into a destination.

A presence like Williams heading to the Marksmen Training Camp will up the ante for young and returning players, and will continue the intensity of building the 2019-2020 version of the Marksmen.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Dave!

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

