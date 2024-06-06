Special Teams Player of the Week 12 - KR Quian Williams

June 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Iowa Barnstormers traveled to Sioux Falls, SD, on Saturday night to take on the Sioux Falls Storm. Iowa would go on to win this game 47-45, and on special teams, one player stood out. Kick returner Quian Williams returned two kickoffs, taking one kick back 57 yards for a Barnstormers touchdown. In a game decided by just two points, this kick return played a significant part in Iowa's win, earning Williams Week 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

