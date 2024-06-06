Brian Hermanson Joins Sioux Falls Storm Hall of Fame

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Storm Indoor Football Team is proud to announce that former defensive coordinator Brian Hermanson will become the 13th member of the prestigious Sioux Falls Storm Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place during the Storm's final regular season home game on Saturday, July 20th, inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Coach Hermanson, who retired after the 2022 season, spent an impressive 12 years with the Storm organization. His tenure from 2011 to 2022 was marked by exceptional success, boasting a remarkable 129-30 record. Under his leadership, the Storm's defense saw significant achievements, including back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year honorees in 2013 and 2014, 25 All-League player selections, six Conference Championships, and seven Championship titles.

Before his impactful career with the Storm, Hermanson made significant contributions to high school football. As the Defensive Coordinator at Roosevelt High School and later as the Head Coach at Washington High School, he led the Warriors to an 82-16 record from 2005 to 2012. His team advanced to the 11AA State Championship game six consecutive years, securing the state title three times in four years. Additionally, Hermanson's influence extended to collegiate football, with 51 of his high school players advancing to play at the college level, including 22 at Division I schools.

Hermanson's legacy in football extends back to his playing days at South Dakota State University, where he lettered in football from 1978-80 and was part of the NCAA Division II playoff team in his junior year. His excellence in coaching was recognized by SDSU in 2013 when he received the Ralph Ginn Award for Coaching Excellence.

As the 13th member of the Sioux Falls Storm Hall of Fame, and the first coach to be inducted, Hermanson joins an elite group that includes former Storm Radio broadcaster Rich Roste and 11 former Storm players.

The Hall of Fame celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the success and legacy of the Sioux Falls Storm both on the field and in the community.

The induction ceremony on July 20th will be a highlight of Alumni Night, presented by The Orthopedic Institute and Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. Former players, coaches, cheerleaders, and front office staff will gather to honor Coach Hermanson's contributions and celebrate the rich history of the Storm organization.

Fans can purchase tickets for this special event and all Storm home games at the KELOLAND Box Office located inside the main lobby of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center or online at Ticketmaster.com.

