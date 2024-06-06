Defensive Back Jaalan Owens Joins the Barnstormers Roster

June 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed rookie defensive back Jalaan Owens to the 2024 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Owens (6-1, 190, Benedictine) joins the Iowa Barnstormers after starting his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season with the Frisco Fighters. Collegiately, Owens spent three years at Benedictine University. During his time with the Eagles, Owens appeared in 29 games where he collected 150 total tackles including 87 solo, 14 pass breakups, and four interceptions earning First Team All-NACC.

2024 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

The Iowa Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, June 15 to take on the Quad City Steamwheelers. Kickoff is at 7:05PM. The game will feature the team's Annual Halftime Corgi Chase presented by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Tickets are available now for as low as $18. Visit www.theiowabarnstormers to purchase.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.