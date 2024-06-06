IFL Announces Week 12 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 12 of the 2024 IFL season. Dalton Sneed (AZ) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Julius Wilkerson (GB) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Quian Williams (IA) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Dalton Sneed, QB, Arizona Rattlers

Kicking off the action on Saturday night, quarterback Dalton Sneed led the Arizona Rattlers to a 62-41 victory over the Jacksonville Sharks. Sneed completed 14/20 passes for 238 yards and seven touchdown passes, adding 24 yards on the ground. This marks Sneed's best performance of the season, overtaking his six-touchdown performance against Duke City. Sneed's exceptional play Saturday night earned him Week 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Julius Wilkerson, LB, Green Bay Blizzard

Kicking off Week 12, the Green Bay Blizzard rang the victory bell against the Quad City Steamwheelers 64-36, and once again, the Blizzard defense shined bright. Among the top defensive units in the league, linebacker Julius Wilkerson had a phenomenal night against Quad City. Wilkerson finished Friday night with three solo tackles, five assisted tackles, one-and-a-half tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception. This performance secured a win for Green Bay and earned him Week 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Quian Williams, KR, Iowa Barnstormers

The Iowa Barnstormers traveled to Sioux Falls, SD, on Saturday night to take on the Sioux Falls Storm. Iowa would go on to win this game 47-45, and on special teams, one player stood out. Kick returner Quian Williams returned two kickoffs, taking one kick back 57 yards for a Barnstormers touchdown. In a game decided by just two points, this kick return played a significant part in Iowa's win, earning Williams Week 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

