IFL Week 13 Betting Lines

June 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 13 of the 2024 IFL season has arrived, with all the action taking place on Saturday. Below are the lines for Week 13's action according to DraftKings. Lines are available on betting platforms where sports betting is legal. Users must meet all requirements necessary to participate in legal sports betting.

For information on how you or someone you know struggling with gambling addiction can get help, call 1-800-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633).

GREEN BAY BLIZZARD (8-2) @ MASSACHUSETTS PIRATES (6-4)

Spread: -4.5 (GB)

O/U: 91.5

mL: -180 (GB)

Kicking off the Week 13 action, the Green Bay Blizzard take on the Massachusetts Pirates in a Saturday afternoon battle. Green Bay comes into this week on a four-game win streak, while the Pirates have been in a mid-season funk, losing three of their last four games. This is the second time these two teams face off, and while the Pirates were victorious in their first meeting, the Blizzard are favored by four-and-a-half points.

Holding an 0-1 record against Massachusetts this year, Green Bay's recent string of wins has the oddsmakers favoring the Blizzard this time, expecting Green Bay to even the series up with a win in Week 13. Through 10 games this season, the Blizzard score an average of 46.1 points per game, ranking them among the middle of the league offensively. However, defensively, Green Bay continues to be the least-scored-on team in the league, allowing an average of just 34.2 points per game. Green Bay's pass rush continues to be the best in the league, coming down with 16 sacks through 10 games for 131 yards lost, leading the league in both areas.

The Pirates started this season with five wins in their first six games, but following that six-game, Massachusetts has lost four of their last five. Injuries at the quarterback position have hurt the Pirates' offense, but their defense is among the league's top units. Offensively, the Pirates rank in the bottom half of the league, averaging just over 40 points per game, while they trail only Green Bay as the least-scored-on defense in the league, allowing 38.1 points per game. The area they rank best in is yards allowed, holding opponents to just 187.1 yards per game. Following a loss to Frisco last week, the Pirates look to come away with the upset at home in a critical Eastern Conference matchup.

The oddsmakers set this game's over-under line at 91.5 points. Both teams combine for an average of 86.5 points per game, and with both teams sporting a top-defensive unit in the league, this over could be an uphill battle to reach.

TULSA OILERS (3-7) @ JACKSONVILLE SHARKS (1-8)

Spread: -3.5 (TUL)

O/U: 87

mL: -162 (TUL)

Kicking off the evening slate of games, the Tulsa Oilers take on the Jacksonville Sharks in their second meeting of the season. Jacksonville won in the first meeting, but this time, the Oilers are favored by three-and-a-half points, coming in as the lowest point spread of the week.

Currently on a five-game losing streak, the Tulsa Oilers are expected to end that streak on Saturday evening against Jacksonville. The Oilers' offense ranks among the bottom three teams in points scored, averaging just under 39 points per game. However, their defense comes into the week as a top-four defense in points allowed, surrendering 42.9 points per game to opponents. The last time Tulsa sealed a win was in their 72-59 victory against Quad City, but if the oddsmakers are correct, they'll break their losing streak with a win on Saturday.

Following three losses in a row for the Sharks, Jacksonville finishes their three-game homestand on Saturday against the Oilers. Jacksonville's offense ranks last in the league in points scored, averaging just 34.6 points per game. Defensively, the Sharks rank among the top three most-scored-on defenses, averaging over 50 points allowed per game. On top of that, they allow the most yards per game, averaging over 250 yards allowed by opposing offenses per week. However, their only win of the season came against Tulsa in Week Eight, making this another opportunity for Jacksonville to come away with the upset.

The over-under for this game is the lowest total of the week, coming in at 87 points. These two teams combine for an average of 73.5 points, making this a more challenging over to hit. However, the last time these two teams met, they combined for 91 points.

DUKE CITY GLADIATORS (1-7) @ SAN ANTONIO GUNSLINGERS (4-5)

Spread: -10.5 (SA)

O/U: 95.5

mL: N/A

Following their first win of the season, the Duke City Gladiators face off against the San Antonio Gunslingers as they enter the game off a Week 12 bye. Coming off an extra week of preparation, the Gunslingers are favored by 10.5 points, though Duke City lost by just three points the last time these two teams met.

Three games ago, the Gunslingers faced off against a winless Duke City and won 56-53. San Antonio's offense was dethroned as the highest-scoring offense in the league, but they didn't move down far. Instead of being the highest-scoring, they're the second-highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 51.9 points per game. Quarterback Sam Castronova remains the top passer in the league, completing 68.7% of passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 49 touchdowns. Defensively, they remain the most-scored-on defense in the league, surrendering 53.8 points to opponents on average.

Following an eight-game losing streak, the Duke City Gladiators no longer remain the last winless team in the league. This week, they face off against one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league while also allowing the most points to opponents on average. As an offensive unit that ranks second-to-last in points scored (35.6), they match up favorably to San Antonio's porous defense. The last time these teams met, the Gladiators scored their season-high 53 points. Defensively, Duke City ranks in the top half of least-scored-on teams in the league, giving up an average of 44.1 points per game. To come away with the upset this week, the Gladiators must build off the momentum of their win last week.

The over-under line for this game is 95.5 points, coming in as one of the higher point totals of the week. The last time these teams faced off, they combined for 109 points. Combining the offensive average of both teams equals 87.5, so these teams will need to compete like they did in their first meeting to reach the over.

FRISCO FIGHTERS (8-2) @ QUAD CITY STEAMWHEELERS (4-5)

Spread: -11.5 (FRI)

O/U: 101.5

mL: -340 (FRI)

Continuing the Saturday evening action, the Frisco Fighters face off against the Quad City Steamwheelers. This marks the second time these two teams compete against each other this season, as Frisco won convincingly the last time they met. In this Week 13 meeting, Frisco is favored by 11.5 points.

Entering the week, the Frisco Fighters come in off two wins in a row. Former MVP, TJ Edwards returned to action, leading the Fighters to a 52-point performance last week. This season, Frisco is third in the league in points per game, averaging 51 per game. With one of the top offensive units in the league, the Fighters' defense allows an average of 43.9 points per game, ranking them in the top half of the league. To come away with their third win in a row, Frisco will look to replicate their Week Five performance against Quad City.

Following a disappointing loss last week, the Steamwheelers look to come away with an upset in front of their home crowd. The last time these two teams played, Quad City lost by nearly 20 points, but with their recent uptick in offensive production, they look to overcome a red-hot Frisco team. On the season, Quad City averages 46 points per game, but their defense is one of the most-scored-on teams in the league. Through nine games, the Steamwheelers' defense trails just San Antonio (53.8) in points allowed per game, surrendering 50.8 points per contest. Winning two of their last three games, Quad City looks to bounce back from a tough loss last week, upsetting Frisco on Saturday night.

In the highest over-under line of the week, oddsmakers set the line at 101.5 points. Both teams combine for 97 points on average, but Quad City's recent upward trend in scoring increases the possibility that the over gets reached.

VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS (7-2) @ SIOUX FALLS STORM (2-7)

Spread: -10.5 (VEG)

O/U: 98.5

mL: N/A

With both teams entering Saturday night after a loss, Vegas looks to avoid being upset for a third time this season, favored by 10.5 points in this matchup. This marks the first time these teams meet, so neither team will have a previous game to reference in preparation for this battle.

Facing back-to-back upset losses, the Vegas Knight Hawks look to come away with a victory in Week 13. Even with back-to-back losses, the Knight Hawks surpassed the Gunslingers as the league's highest-scoring offense, averaging 53.9 points per game. Defensively, they rank in the middle, surrendering an average of 44.2 points to opponents. With Sioux Falls scoring over 50 points just once this season, the Knight Hawks look for a win for the first time since Week Nine.

After losing two of their last three games, the Sioux Falls Storm look to hand the Knight Hawks their third upset loss in three games. To do so, both sides of the ball must bring their A-game. Offensively, the Storm rank in the bottom half of the league, scoring 42 points per game. On defense, they allow an average of 46.3 points per game, ranking them near the top of the league in most-scored-on units. To come away with an upset in front of a home crowd, Sioux Falls looks to take advantage of a Vegas team that's lacking momentum.

Oddsmakers set the over-under line for this matchup at 98.5 points, requiring both teams to score slightly more than their yearly average. Both teams combine for 95.9 points, so an extra few points would send this game over the projected line.

ARIZONA RATTLERS (6-4) @ SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE (6-4)

Spread: -5.5 (SD)

O/U: 100

mL: -192 (SD)

Kicking off the Saturday night slate, the Arizona Rattlers face off against the San Diego Strike Force for their second meeting of the season. San Diego won the first matchup, and the oddsmakers predict that to be the same outcome as the second, as the Strike Force is favored by five-and-a-half points this week.

San Diego returns to action this week following a win against Tulsa as they look to come away with their second win against Arizona this season. The last time they met, San Diego won 55-45, but with the changes Arizona has made at quarterback, this battle could be more challenging. The Strike Force averages 48.8 points per game, ranking in the top five offenses in the league. Defensively, they rank the exact same, allowing an average of 43 points per game. Their secondary is the best in the league, hauling in 15 interceptions through 10 games, returning three for a touchdown.

The Arizona Rattlers enter this week following two wins in a row, looking to come away with an upset against San Diego to even up the regular season record between these two teams. The Rattlers' offense ranks fourth in the league, averaging just under 50 points per game. Dalton Sneed appears to be healthy and entering mid-season form as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league. Defensively, this team is one of the most-scored-on teams, allowing 46.3 points to opponents on average. To come away with their third win in a row, Arizona looks to upset the Strike Force on Saturday night.

As one of the higher over-under totals of the week, oddsmakers set the line at an even 100 points. Both teams combine for an average of 97.9 points, making this an achievable over for both teams to meet, as long as a few extra points make their way on the scoreboard.

TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS (2-7) @ BAY AREA PANTHERS (8-1)

Spread: -13 (BAY)

O/U: 88.5

mL: N/A

Wrapping up Week 13, the Tucson Sugar Skulls take on the Bay Area Panthers. After a bye week the week prior, Bay Area is favored to win this matchup by 13 points, the biggest point spread of the week.

Following a Week 12 bye, the Panthers return to action, looking to continue their three-game winning streak. Offensively, Bay Area ranks in the top half, scoring an average of 46.3 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Bay Area is one of the top units in the league, allowing just 39.9 points to opponents per week. The Panthers trail only Green Bay (16) with 13 sacks on the season, as they're one of the best defenses at getting to the quarterback. Returning from their bye, Bay Area looks to extend their lead in the Western Conference with a win on Saturday night.

Coming into this week following two straight losses, the Sugar Skulls look to come away with another upset against a top team in the Western Conference. Their last win was an upset against Vegas when they were atop the conference, and with Bay Area on top now, Tucson could pull off another massive upset. Tucson's offense ranks in the bottom half of the league, averaging fewer than 40 points per game. Their defense ranks better, allowing an average of 45.9 points to opponents. To break their two-game losing skid, Tucson looks to upset one of the league's top teams.

The oddsmakers set the over-under line at 88.5 points in this matchup as the second-lowest over-under line of the week. Both teams combine for an average of 86.1 points, making this an achievable over to hit.

All of Week 13 can be streamed from the IFL YouTube Channel or Caffeine TV.

