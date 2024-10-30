Storm Announce Dormancy For 2025 Season

October 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Sioux Falls Storm News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Storm Indoor Football Team announced today that the team will enter dormancy for the 2025 Indoor Football League season. This decision comes after the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center declined to offer a new agreement for the team to play in their facility.

Without a secured location, the organization explored alternative options but was unable to finalize a suitable venue in time for the upcoming season.

"We are disappointed by the situation and saddened to step away, even temporarily, from our incredible fans and community," said Owner and Team President, Amber Garry. "Our commitment to Storm Nation remains unwavering, and we look forward to returning stronger than ever for the 2026 season."

Faced with these challenges, Storm ownership has made the difficult decision to pause operations for 2025 while continuing the search for a permanent "Storm Shelter" to bring Indoor Football League action back to the community.

"It's been very frustrating to have watched this play out the way it has the past few years.", added Todd Tryon, IFL Commissioner and former Storm owner, "There is too much support and too much history for this team to not be offered a lease. My belief is a solution will be found and we can all witness the comeback story of the Sioux Falls Storm in 2026."

The Sioux Falls Storm extends their gratitude to fans, partners, and sponsors for their steadfast support during this transition.

