Knight Hawks Announce Roster Additions

October 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, October 30, that the team has signed five players on offense for the 2025 season.

The team has signed wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, wide receiver DeQuan Dudley, wide receiver Phoenix Sproles, and offensive lineman Ryan Atkins.

Terry, a product of Florida State University, has played for both the Jacksonville Sharks and Duke City Gladiators in his IFL career, finishing last season with Duke City and totaling 552 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games. His 17 touchdowns ranked 10th in the IFL, and his 69 yards per game average ranked second.

Robinson played college football with Oklahoma, University of Central Florida, Ole Miss, and Texas Christian University, totaling 1,755 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 39 career NCAA games. Dudley, out of Carson-Newman and Texas A&M-Commerce, was a member of the Tucson Sugar Skulls during the 2023 IFL season.

Sproles played the 2023 season at James Madison University after playing his first four college seasons at North Dakota State. He totaled 113 receptions for 1,330 yards and 10 touchdowns in his college career, and he earned Honorable Mention recognition for the All-Sun Belt Team in 2023.

Atkins played three seasons at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, appearing in 25 games.

