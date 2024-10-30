Panthers Sign DB Tizell Lewis

October 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added energy and physicality to their secondary with the signing of former Northern Colorado defensive back Tizell Lewis.

"Tizell is a defensive back with a competitive route-hugging mentality," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "His body control, foot agility, and burst put him in great position to show off his ball skills when contesting wide receivers."

After transferring from Butte Junior College, Lewis played 54 games at the University of Northern Colorado. As a senior in 2023, he recorded 54 tackles, three interceptions (tied for third in the Big Sky Conference), and eight pass breakups (10th in the conference) on his way to being named to the All-Big Sky Conference 2nd Team.

"The minor details are what separates you from the competition and pushes you to the next level," said Lewis. "I like what I heard from Coach Keefe and feel this is the best opportunity to improve my game. Plus, the Panthers are a winning team, and I love winning. That's very important to me."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 30, 2024

Panthers Sign DB Tizell Lewis - Bay Area Panthers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.