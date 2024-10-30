Braun and Bell the Newest Sharks

October 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have signed two new players for the 2025 season, OL/DL PJ Braun and Veteran WR, former triple crown winner, Kentrez Bell.

Braun attended Missouri Western in 2022, where he quickly became a standout for his versatility and impact on both sides of t he ball. At an imposing 6'5" and weighing 295 pounds, he brought a rare combination of size, agility, and power to the field, establishing himself as a formidable presence. On defense, his strength and athleticism made him an ideal run-stopper, anchoring the middle and consistently disrupting plays at the line of scrimmage. On offense, Braun's quick footwork and sheer force allowed him to create lanes and shield his quarterback, making him invaluable in crucial situations. His ability to excel in multiple roles showcased his adaptability and skill, making him a force to be reckoned with in each game.

Bell played for Northwestern Oklahoma State University, before his professional career, from 2017 to 2019. Standing tall at 6'3", he showcased his physical presence and knack for big plays, tallying 1,006 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and 63 receptions. Averaging 16 yards per catch over his college career and an impressive 20 yards per catch in 2019, Bell developed into a dangerous deep threat, using his size and leaping ability to win contested catches. His college dominance laid the foundation for the playmaker he has become today. Bell began his career in the Indoor Football League (IFL) in 2019, playing for Iowa and San Diego before landing in Jacksonville. When he arrived in San Diego in 2023, he made an immediate impact, dominating the league with over 1,000 receiving yards, a league-leading 24 touchdowns, and topping the charts in receptions. His breakout season cemented his reputation, and in 2025, he's expected to play a crucial role in Jacksonville's offense.

