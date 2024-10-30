Taylor Returns to Barnstormers

October 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed wide receiver Keshaun Taylor to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

A veteran of the game, Keshaun Taylor (6-2, 195, Mars Hill) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his third season with the team and sixth season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). In his two seasons wearing the goggles, Taylor has appeared in 15 games collecting 67 receptions for 925 yards and 22 touchdowns.

"Returning Keshaun Taylor is going to be a great lift for our offense," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "He has proven in his IFL career to be in the discussion as the best wide receiver in the league, last year after once again joining the team mid-season he was a terror, finishing as the IFL leader in receiving yards per game. The last time Keshaun played a full IFL season he was all-league so getting him from the get-go this year will be huge for us to get out of the gates with a strong start."

Taylor will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.