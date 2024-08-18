Sparks Postgame Notes

Game 27: Los Angeles Sparks (6-21) at Las Vegas Aces (17-9)

August 18, 2024

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Sparks 21 16 16 18 71 Rickea Jackson (15) Dearica Hamby (11) Odyssey Sims (5)

Aces 21 23 20 23 87 A'ja Wilson (34) A'ja Wilson (13) Jackie Young/Chelsea Gray (4)

First Quarter:

Crystal Dangerfield knocked down her first shot of the game with a transition three-pointer, giving the Sparks their first lead, 6-5

Odyssey Sims knocked down a three to give the Sparks a lead, then assisting on a Dearica Hamby triple

Stephanie Talbot got on the board with a fade away jumper in the paint with under a minute to go, returning the lead to LA at 21-19

The competitive quarter featured seven lead changes and five ties

Los Angeles went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe in the opening quarter

Second Quarter:

On a pass from Odyssey Sims, Stephanie Talbot opened second quarter scoring with a jumper, returning the lead to Los Angeles at 23-21

Rickea Jackson scored her first bucket of the night, attacking the rim for a layup, followed by a Kia Nurse three-pointer to tie the game at 31

Rickea Jackson put in back-to-back baskets, including an impressive reverse layup, bringing LA within five, 40-35. She finished the half with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds

Kia Nurse hit a transition jumper with under 20 seconds left in the quarter. She went 2-for-3 from distance in the quarter and led the Sparks with 10 first-half points

Dearica Hamby paced LA with six rebounds and three steals in the first half

Third Quarter:

A pair of made free throws from Kia Nurse started scoring for the Sparks in the second half, putting Los Angeles within 10 at 49-39

Rickea Jackson scored back-to-back baskets in transition, bringing the score to 51-45

Back-to-back lay ups for Dearica Hamby put the Sparks within three, 52-49

Los Angeles went on a 10-1 run to open the third quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Rae Burrell added back-to-back layups to open scoring in the fourth, cutting the Sparks' deficit to 67-57

Burrell led the Sparks in fourth-quarter scoring with six points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting

Odyssey Sims dished three assists in the final quarter

Los Angeles shot 50.0% (8-for-16) from the floor in the fourth

Main Takeaways:

Dearica Hamby passed Chelsea Gray for 12th on the Sparks' all-time rebounds list.

Hamby recorded her 15th double-double (13 PTS, 11 REB) of the season, ranking third in the league (tied for 32nd all-time) and tallied a season-high four steals

Hamby's 88 points against the Aces this season rank third in WNBA history for a player against her former team in a season

Most Points vs. Former Team in a Season

Breanna Stewart vs. Seattle (2023) - 92

Tina Charles vs. Connecticut (2017) - 89

DEARICA HAMBY vs. LAS VEGAS (2024) - 88

Rickea Jackson scored 15 points (7-for-11), adding five rebounds and matching her career high with two steals

Kia Nurse scored in double figures for the third consecutive game with 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT)

The Sparks received nine assists combined from Odyssey Sims (five) and Crystal Dangerfield (four), both playing under seven-day contracts

The Sparks recorded 10 steals, one shy of the team's season high

Los Angeles continues its four-game road trip. The Sparks next face the Connecticut Sun (Aug. 20 in Boston), Washington Mystics (Aug. 23) and Dallas Wings (Aug. 25).

