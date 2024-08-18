Atlanta Dream 82, Connecticut Sun 70

August 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream (9-17) vs. Connecticut Sun (19-7)

Game 26 | August 18, 2024 | Gateway Center, Atlanta GA

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Connecticut 15 19 18 18 70

Atlanta 19 19 21 23 82

Game Leaders Connecticut Atlanta

Points Thomas (19) Charles (22)

Rebounds Bonner (10) Charles (15)

Assists Thomas (6) Canada (6)

Box Score

Videos:

Game Highlights

Tina Charles Highlights

Pregame Media Availability | Download

Postgame Media Availability

Photos via Adam Hagy (NBAE)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the second time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Sun moves to 30-33 overall and 19-12 when playing in Atlanta.

Charles headlined the Dream with her 10th double-double of the season, finishing with a team-high 22 points and team-high 15 rebounds. The center is now only 10 points away from becoming No. 2 overall in scoring in WNBA history.

Canada was pivotal in the Dream's 12-point victory, scoring a season-high 19 points, with six steals, six assists and four rebounds. She also surpassed 900 career assists with her performance.

Howard and Gray combined for 24 points and eight assists.

The Dream finished the game on a 19-2 run, coming back from a five-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to finish with the largest lead of the game.

In her 100th career game, Hillmon recorded nine points and five boards.

Defensively the Dream forced 17 Connecticut turnovers and held the Sun to shooting just 35.4% from the field.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Howard opened the game on a 5-0 Dream run herself, knocking down a 3-pointer and converting free throws to get the Dream on board.

Howard and Charles led all scorers in the first quarter with six points each. Charles also grabbed a team-high of five rebounds.

Atlanta outpaced Connecticut in fast break points 5-2 in the first. The Dream led by as many as seven points in the quarter.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus sustained a low-leg injury at the 4:47-minute mark and would not return for the rest of the game.

Q2:

Within the opening minutes of the second quarter, Canada ignited a 12-4 Dream run, finding center Lorela Cubaj for the layup.

Canada continued to fuel Atlanta's offensive momentum, accounting for more than half of the second-quarter offense halfway through the period. The guard recorded four points, two assists and four points created from assists within five minutes.

Canada led all scorers with six points in the second and was followed by Charles with five.

Charles headlined both groups with 11 points and six rebounds in the first half. The center went 5-for-8 from the field.

The Dream outscored the Sun in the paint 12-6 in the second quarter, going 6-for-14.

Atlanta recorded six first-half steals, including two by Howard. The Dream forced 10 turnovers by the Sun while committing only six during the half.

Atlanta never trailed during the first half.

Q3:

The Dream held onto its lead throughout the third, powered by eight points from Canada and five from Charles.

Canada accounted for over half of the Atlanta offense in the quarter, with two assists and four points created from assists.

Connecticut trimmed the Dream lead down to one point with four minutes left to play in the third, but the Dream responded with three consecutive 3-pointers, two by Canada and one by Charles. The duo produced all the Dream offense in the final minutes of the quarter to give the Dream a 7-point lead going into the final stanza.

Atlanta outscored Connecticut in fast break points, 7-0.

Q4:

After the Sun reclaimed the lead 63-68, the Dream burst onto a 19-2 run kickstarted with a Gray and-one.

Gray went on to score seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Charles later secured a jump ball at mid court with under a minute to go, passing it to Gray, who then found Howard for a 3-pointer to push the Dream lead to six points.

Canada and Charles then went 2-for-2 from the free throw line in the final seconds of play to put away the Sun. The Dream shot 10-for-11 as a team in the fourth.

