Game Preview- Aces Host Sparks Sunday

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (16-9) have a quick turnaround following today's 79-67 loss to the New York Liberty as they host the Los Angeles Sparks (6-20) in less than 24 hours. Tip at Michelob ULTRA Arena is slated for 3 pm PT, and the game is being broadcast locally on Fox5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

With yesterday's defeat, the Aces dropped to 6 games back of the front-running Liberty, and a half game behind fourth place Seattle.

W L GB Home Road

New York * 23 4 - Sept. 8

Connecticut 19 6 3.0 Sept. 15 Sept. 6

Minnesota 19 8 4.0 Aug. 21 Aug. 23

Seattle 17 9 5.5 Sept. 17

Las Vegas 16 9 6.0

Phoenix 14 13 9.0 Sept. 1

Indiana 12 15 11.0 Sept. 11, 13

Chicago 11 15 11.5 Sept. 3 Aug. 25

Atlanta 8 17 14.0 Aug. 30

Los Angeles 6 20 16.5 Aug. 18

Dallas 6 20 16.5 Sept. 19 Aug. 27

Washington 6 21 17.0

* Clinched Playoff Berth

The Sparks were in rebuild mode following the offseason departures of Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada and Karlie Samuelson. They had 2 of the top 4 picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft, however, and selected forwards Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. However, Brink tore her ACL in the 15th game of the season, and is expected to be out for the remainder of the year. Jackson is the team's second leading scorer at 11.5 points per game, and is knocking down 45.4 percent of her shots on the year.

Dearica Hamby has been the best player on the floor for Los Angeles all year long, as she is averaging career-highs in scoring (18.5 ppg), rebounding (10.1 rpg), and assists (3.7 apg). Those stats earned her a spot on the WNBA All-Star Team, and she brought home the bronze medal for the United States in Olympic 3×3 Basketball earlier this month.

The Sparks have struggled on both sides of the basketball, bringing the 3rd least efficient offense (97.5 OER) and defense (106.2 DER) into Sunday's game. Los Angeles turns the ball over on 19.7 percent of their offensive possessions, which is tied with Dallas for the lowest percentage in the WNBA. Their field goal percentage of 42.1 percent is the second lowest in the league, while their opponents field goal percentage of 46.3 percent is the second highest. Sparks opponents also make a league-high 37.7 percent of their shots from distance.

A'ja Wilson extended her streak of consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds to 7 Saturday afternoon, as she poured in 24 points and grabbed 11 boards in the loss to New York. Prior to this season, no player in league history had posted more than 4 straight games of 20/10. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and leading M'VP candidate continues to lead the WNBA in scoring (27.1 ppg), and blocked shots (2.9 bpg) while ranking 2nd in rebounding (11.9 rpg), and 4th in steals (1.9 spg).

Kelsey Plum (18.2 ppg) and Jackie Young (17.9) are also both ranked in the top 10 in the league in scoring. On Saturday, Chelsea Gray, who missed the first 12 games of the season with an injury, had one of her best games since her return with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Early-season free agent acquisition Tiffany Hayes is a front-runner for the league's 6th Player of the Year Award, as she is averaging 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while connecting on 47.9 percent of her shots from the field, and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Despite Saturday's 67-point offensive output, Las Vegas still boasts the second most efficient offense in the league, averaging 106.3 points per 100 possessions. The Aces make 45.1 percent of their field goal attempts (2nd in the W), and turn the ball over on just 14.4 percent of their possessions (best in the W).

Las Vegas' defensive efficiency rating of 100.4 is the 5th best in the league, allowing opponents to make just 42.9 percent of their field goal attempts (5th). The Aces also lead the league in defensive rebound percentage hoovering up 74.3 percent of available defensive boards.

This is the final game of the regular season between the Aces and Sparks. Las Vegas remains at home this Wednesday, Aug. 21, as the Aces host the Minnesota Lynx at 6:30 pm PT on ESPN.

