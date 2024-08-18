Phoenix Mercury Signs Veteran Forward Monique Billings to a Seven-Day Contract

August 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing of veteran forward Monique Billings to a seven-day contract.

The 6-4 forward appeared in 24 games (12 starts) on a hardship contract this season with the Dallas Wings, averaging a career-high 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.4 minutes per game. Billings has five double-doubles on the season and is one of five players in the league to record at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in a game while shooting 60.0% or greater from the field, joining Aliyah Boston, Tina Charles, Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson.

Originally selected 15th overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream, Billings played six seasons (2018-23) in Atlanta, where she averaged 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 176 career regular season games (44 starts).

