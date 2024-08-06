Southern Maryland at Lancaster Suspended

August 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Tuesday night's scheduled game between the Lancaster Stormers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was suspended due to rain and will be continued at the point of stoppage Wednesday afternoon at 3:00. The suspended game will last a full nine innings. It will be followed by a seven-inning contest that will start roughly 30 minutes after the suspended game is completed.

Noah Bremer retired the first two Southern Maryland batters of the night and was about to face designated hitter Jomar Reyes when a power outage struck Clipper Magazine Stadium. By the time the power was restored and the stadium lights turned back on, a heavy thunderstorm had broken loose on the field.

With storms forecast to keep rolling through the area until after midnight, the decision was made to suspend the game.

Wednesday's suspended game completion will be carried on FloBaseball, beginning at 2:55. The regularly scheduled game will be carried live on Flo and Blue Ridge 11.

