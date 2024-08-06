Casey Headed to Dodgers

York Revolution outfielder Donovan Casey

(York, Pa.): The contract of York Revolution outfielder Donovan Casey has been purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was announced today by club officials. Casey becomes the seventh member of the 2024 Revs to have his contract purchased and the fifth by a Major League club.

The 28-year-old batted .348 with sixteen home runs, 21 doubles, two triples, and 96 RBI in 79 games with York this season. Casey leads the Atlantic League in RBI by 10 over the second place holder and is second in the league in batting average. His 96 RBI are the fifth-most in Revs history, the most since 2019 and 11 shy of a single season club record. He is also third in the league in runs scored, trailing only teammates Matt McDermott and Rudy Martin, Jr. Casey is second in the league in hits, again trailing only teammate McDermott. Casey is also in the top ten in the league in stolen bases (33), sacrifice flies (9), and slugging percentage (.575).

Defensively, Casey was a stalwart for one of the league's top units posting a .984 fielding percentage in 73 starts in the outfield between center and right field. Casey led the league with 10 outfield assists and had only 2 errors for the season. He is the ninth Revs outfielder in team history to reach double digits in assists in one season.

Due to these accomplishments on the field, Casey was not only named to the mid-season Atlantic League All-Star team but was the only unanimous selection. Casey drove in a league-best 75 runs in the first half of the season which was the highest per game average in league history at 1.25 runs batted in per game and a Revs record for a single half.

Casey was instrumental in helping the Revs to their best record to this point in franchise history and a first half North Division title. Among his accomplishments were a 35-game on-base streak, the third-longest in team history, which included a 17-game hitting streak and a franchise record-tying 11-game RBI streak with an incredible 26 RBI on that stretch.

The native of Stratford, NJ, signed with York before the start of spring training after six professional seasons, splitting time between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals organizations. Casey reached his highest level when he was called up to the Washington Nationals MLB club on April 15, 2022, but did not appear in a game. The right-handed hitter was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur draft after an excellent career at Boston College.

Casey joins 1B Mason Martin (Los Angeles Angels), infielder Jamari Baylor (Toronto Blue Jays), RHP Chris Vallimont (Los Angeles Dodgers), RHP Moises Lugo (Acereros de Monclova), 1B David Washington (Saraperos de Saltillo) and Kobe Kato (Seattle Mariners) as members of the 2024 club whose contracts have been purchased. He is also the 53rd player in Revs history to have his contract purchased by a Major League club in-season.

