Dirty Birds Defeat Lexington 13-3

August 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds score 13 runs off 15 hits in the opening game against their Southern Division Rivals. The Legends pitching staff walked eight Charleston batters it the nine inning contest.

The Dirty Birds starter Adrian Almeida earned his fifth win of the season. The left handed pitcher allowed two earned runs in six innings. The Venezuelan native struck out six batters while walking two. Bryan Quillens and Gerald Ogando combined for three perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Offensively, eight of the nine Charleston batters recorded at least one hit. Joseph Rosa, Jared Carr, and Tillman Pugh all had three hits in the game. Rosa hit his fifth home run of the season and Rusber Estrada had his 18th.

The Dirty Birds stay in first place in second half standings. They host Lexington tomorrow for the final 12:05 start of the season.

