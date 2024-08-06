Tuesday's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

August 6, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Tuesday's (August 6) game between the Long Island Ducks and Staten Island FerryHawks has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Tuesday's (8/6) game will be made up on Wednesday, August 7, as part of a single admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:05 for all fans. Game two will begin approximately 25 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Tickets for Tuesday's (8/6) game may be exchanged for Wednesday's doubleheader or any future 2024 Ducks game, subject to availability. Fans may exchange their tickets at the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and during all Ducks home games.

Wednesday will be a Wendy's Wednesday at the ballpark, and Ducks staff members will hand out coupons featuring a special offer from Wendy's to fans as they exit the ballpark. It will also be a Waddle In Wednesday, and fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the game will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2024 season (limit one voucher per person).

