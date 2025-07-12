South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC tallies fifth consecutive victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC, downs Ibises, 2-1, at Tormenta Stadium, as longtime Knoxville defender Dani Fernández scores winner from the spot in the 87th minute.







