South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC tallies fifth consecutive victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC, downs Ibises, 2-1, at Tormenta Stadium, as longtime Knoxville defender Dani Fernández scores winner from the spot in the 87th minute.
