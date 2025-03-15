South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







South Georgia Tormenta FC tallies first win of season, downs visiting AV ALTA FC, 2-0, in latter's inaugural match thanks to Yaniv Bazini's first professional brace.

