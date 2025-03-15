South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC tallies first win of season, downs visiting AV ALTA FC, 2-0, in latter's inaugural match thanks to Yaniv Bazini's first professional brace.
