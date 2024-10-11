South Georgia Tormenta FC Fights to a Draw with Richmond Kickers

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC fought to a draw with the Richmond Kickers, finishing the match with a 2-2 draw on Friday, October 11 at Tormenta Stadium.

Tormenta FC earned back-to-back goals off of headers early in the match.

The match began with an air of caution as the two teams each still vie for a coveted playoff position. The first shot of the night was not taken until the 10th minute when Tormenta's Jackson Khoury took a right footed shot from the center of the box.

The score remained stagnant until the 28th minute when Ajmeer Spengler sent a corner kick sailing into the box, which connected with captain Jake Dengler's head, who skillfully put the ball in the back of the net.

Just minutes later, Daniel Steedman launched a corner kick toward the Ibises. The ball connected with Aaron Lombardi's head this time, and he netted his first goal of the season.

Two more goals were scored by Tormenta FC in the last moments of the first half and early moments of the second, but both scorers were ruled to be offside.

With Tormenta FC up at the half, the team continued to press Richmond with a stark intensity. By the 60th minute two yellow cards were issued to Tormenta's players and one was issued to the bench.

In the 67th minute, Richmond found its first goal of the night by Emiliano Terzaghi.

In response to this goal, Head Coach Ian Cameron made several adjustments on the pitch. Joshua Ramos, Curtis Thorn, Tavio D'Almeida, and Sebastián Vivas entered the match to assist the Ibises in extending the score gap.

Ultimately, in second-half stoppage time, Richmond found the equalizing goal of the match.

Fans can watch South Georgia Tormenta FC in the Ibises' final home match of the season next Saturday, October 19 against Union Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.