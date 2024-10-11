Know Before You Go: 10/12 vs. Lexington

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Union Omaha can make USL League One history tonight with the chance of clinching a second Players' Shield in a row, though it'll take some help. First things first, though, they have to get past a Lexington SC side reeling from a loss to Greenville last weekend, after holding the lead going into halftime. LSC are especially ruing that result given that they sit three points back of Richmond Kickers for the final playoff spot, with three matches left in the season. Their 15 points lost after being in a winning position leads the league, meaning that the home side will never be out of it even if they take an early lead.

The Owls will be determined not to let it get to that point, though, holding a three-match streak of clean sheets that stands as their longest of the season. They're also on a four-match win streak (five unbeaten) at Werner Park at the moment, despite key players shuffling in and out of the lineup amidst gritty results. One constant through all that has been midseason signing Charlie Ostrem, however; since his debut on August 9th against Central Valley Fuego FC, he's started all but one match for Los Búhos. Go figure the player who was spending time with an amateur club in New Zealand into the summer traversed the globe to hit the ground running with his new club.

ABOUT LEXINGTON SC

Lexington SC are not long for this world... meaning, they're about to step up to the USL Championship next season. This year, the Kentucky outfit have shown flashes, such as a great run at qualifying for the knockout stages of the Jägermeister Cup, but still struggle for form in the league despite a recent 7-1 thrashing of Fuego last month. Maybe more notable though was the September opening of their brand new 7,500 seater stadium, which drew nearly 4,000 fans to its first match hosting the women's team in the USL Super League. While Lexington won their first ever match against the Owls in convincing 3-0 fashion, Omaha has won the last two square-offs, including a 4-2 slugfest in Lexington back in July.

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT

Tonight is Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Centris Federal Credit Union. Before the match, we will host live Norteño music on the concourse (above section 119), as well as dancers (behind the Prairie Flower Casino Club), courtesy of Casa de la Cultura and Barrientos Scholarship Foundation. During halftime, fans will also see an on-field performance by the South High Dance Team.

Fans can also peruse all the tables along the concourse (above section 119) as we'll be hosting organizations supporting Nebraska's Hispanic community with displays. Visit and learn more about what they do!

NETTING

With baseball season over, we have just taken down much of our netting that runs around the field from foul pole to foul pole. Please stay aware of match proceedings in case any balls are kicked out of play, and enjoy the net-free view!

CONCESSIONS UPDATES

Menus have changed at The Show, Hot Dog Nation and Grand Slam Grill. Among the swaps, look for our new steak, chicken or vegan quesadillas! The Swirls stand and Philly Cart will both be closed for the remainder of the season.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 1:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 12:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 1:00 p.m. on match day. Come snag our Búhos Nebraska Medicine pre-match jersey currently worn by the squad - very limited quantities remain. Stop by to get all your other Owls swag as well!

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our new and FREE Raising Canes Little Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Raising Canes Little Owls Club, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

Existing Lil Owls Club members: don't forget to meet at the advanced ticket window by 3:30pm to enjoy your visit to the field with a staff member before the match!

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Lexington SC

Kick Off Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvLEX

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.