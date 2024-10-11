Get to Know Your Opponent: Spokane Velocity FC

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Match #20 Info: Spokane Velocity FC (SPK) vs Greenville Triumph SC (GVL)

Location: Spokane, WA- One Spokane Stadium

Time: 9:00 PM EST (6:00 PM PST)

Watch: ESPN+

Club:

The Greenville Triumph SC is set to face the first-year team, Spokane Velocity FC for the third time this season. Greenville defeated Spokane in its home opener and tied in the USL Jägermeister Cup but came out victorious in the penalty kick shootout. Having clinched playoffs with their last win against Lexington SC, Greenville hopes to secure some needed points on the road to boost their chances of having a home-field advantage in the postseason.

The opponent, Spokane Velocity FC, is ranked seventh in the league with a record of 7-7-5. Coming off a recent 1-0 loss to no.12 Central Valley Fuego FC, Spokane is still in search of their first postseason appearance with a magic number of three.

Players to Watch:

Zion Scarlett (forward) was not able to play last week due to illness, but he will be available for selection this weekend. Scarlett netted his first professional goal in the first matchup against Spokane and recently had two assists in Greenville's win over the Chattanooga Red Wolves on September 14th.

Luis Gil (midfielder) is certainly one to keep an eye on this Saturday. Gil leads the Washington side with five goals and five assists this season, along with two other offensive categories.

Playoff Update:

A week ago, Greenville Triumph SC clinched their sixth playoff spot in club history, making them the only club to appear in the USL League One postseason every year since the league's establishment. The Triumph are hoping to secure more wins to achieve the highest seed possible as well as a home-field advantage. The Spokane Velocity have not yet clinched playoffs but have a high chance of doing so. A win against Greenville would send the Velocity to their first-ever USL League One playoff.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.