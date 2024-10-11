Richmond Native Simon Fitch Nets 93rd-Minute Equalizer as Kickers Continue Playoff Push

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers' Simon Fitch

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Richmond Kickers (5-9-6, 21 pts) earned a critical point in their final road match of the season at South Georgia Tormenta FC (4-8-8, 20 pts), Friday night after Richmond native Simon Fitch scored a diving header in the 93rd minute.

Despite a dominant second-half performance on offense, the Kickers still trailed by a goal as the fourth official held up a minimum of five minutes of stoppage time from the scorer's table.

Finally, in the third minute of stoppage, Nil Vinyals found enough space deep on the left wing. Spotting Fitch making a run to the far post, Vinyals teed up a lofted cross that flew over the entire defense, and Fitch dove at the ground to redirect the ball with his head across the goal mouth and into the side netting.

With the comeback secured, Fitch sprinted to the Kickers' bench to celebrate as he was mobbed by the rest of the Kickers' field players.

Play resumed for roughly six more minutes before the head official blew his whistle for the last time of the night.

The match proved to be physical as any match-up between Tormenta and Richmond demands. However, despite the hosts registering 16 fouls to Richmond's nine and six yellow cards to Richmond's one, the Kickers remained patient even as Tormenta took a lead in the first half.

The hosts broke the stalemate in the 28th minute after Tormenta's Jake Dengler converted a header from a corner. They would double in the 31st minute after Tormenta's Aaron Lombardi converted a header from another corner kick.

Richmond nearly found their first goal of the night in the 42nd minute. Fitch streaked up the right wing and fired in a cross to Chandler O'Dwyer who squared the ball centrally in the box. Zaca Moran got his head to the ball as it bounced but it went just wide.

Following two minutes of additional stoppage time, the referee would signal the end of the half. Despite the scoreline, the Kickers kept pace with the hosts with six shots and registered 0.35 expected goals (xG) just slightly behind Tormenta's 0.42 xG.

The second half started with high energy as the Kickers pushed on the attack, and, in the 66th minute, Richmond halved Tormenta's lead.

Fitch carried the ball up the right wing and sent in a cross to the middle of the penalty area. Emiliano Terzaghi spun around with his back to goal to corral the ball on his foot. He quickly turned on the ball and shot a low-driven shot that snuck through the hands of Tormenta's Ford Parker.

Smelling blood, the Kickers continued to turn the screws on Tormenta, taking 10 shots while holding the hosts to only one shot between the 74th and 94th minutes. In the second half alone, Richmond took 13 shots including nine inside of the box, racking 1.6 xG, and they registered 20 touches in the opposition penalty area to Tormenta's seven.

With the draw, Richmond currently sits in the eighth and final playoff spot in USL League One with their final two matches taking place at City Stadium.

The Kickers return home to host tenth-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, October 19 during Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Bon Secours. Kickoff for that match is set for 6 p.m.

The final match of 2024 at City Stadium will be the following week on Saturday, October 26th as the Kickers host Charlotte Independence on Fan Appreciation Night presented by FeedMore. Kickoff for the match is set for 6 p.m.

