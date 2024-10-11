Playoff Points on the Line as Chattanooga Faces Forward Madison

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

For the second time this season in league play, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Flamingos in the final League One match up of the season. While Madison leads in meetings this year, matches between the clubs across all competitions to this point have been close, with two of the three matches this season coming down to one goal. Chattanooga will be on the hunt for three critical points as the final playoff spot remains a close race, and Madison has hopes to prevent Omaha from clinching the Players' Shield.

Chattanooga last faced One Knoxville SC at home on Saturday, October 5th in a 1-1 draw. The Red Wolves fought through a defensive opening 20 minutes of the contest as Knoxville established a quick and aggressive press. The home side began to amass opportunities themselves and nearly scored in the 40th minute with a header that was saved by a leaping Knoxville keeper. Ropapa Mensah got on the board shortly after with his eighth goal of the season to put Chattanooga up by one goal just before halftime.

The Red Wolves defense and play from TJ Bush kept Knoxville blank through the second half, despite sustaining heavy pressure as they fought to even the contest. In the third minute of stoppage time, however, Knoxville managed to find a tying tally with five of the eight minutes remaining. Chattanooga had two last ditch corner kick attempts to secure the three points but were stopped on both chances just before the final whistle blew.

Having already clinched a playoff spot, Forward Madison took on Charlotte Independence and maintained their good form with a 4-2 win on the road. After going down 1-0 in the 19th minute, the Flamingos grabbed an equalizer in the 39th to even the contest. They then found a second, go-ahead goal just before halftime from Devin Boyce to carry a 2-1 lead into the break.

Madison continued their momentum in the second half with a goal in the 55th minute to take a two goal lead and a fourth in the 82nd minute from a corner kick. Charlotte looked to find a response as time wound down and managed a second goal in the 89th minute, but the damage was done and the Flamingos would take three points.

Chattanooga will face another club vying for a playoff spot in the Richmond Kickers the following week on October 29th. The 2024 home finale will take place on Saturday, October 26th against Lexington SC in a Halloween themed fall festival. Season tickets for the 2025 season will be on sale soon with more information to be released.

HERNANDEZ PROVIDES SOLID PERFORMANCES THROUGH FINAL GAMES

With an assist in Chattanooga's recent game against Knoxville, Pedro Hernandez continues a nearly four game streak of goal contributions in League One competition, with the exception of the 0-0 draw against Northern Colorado.

He also recorded an assist on Mayele Malango's first half stoppage time goal against Greenville on September 14th, Chevone Marsh's goal against Forward Madison on September 7th, and a goal against One Knoxville on August 16th.

CRITICAL POINTS NEEDED IN CLOSE RACE FOR PLAYOFF SPOT

As the 2024 regular season approaches its close and the top seven spots locked, the Chattanooga Red Wolves are one of four clubs fighting for points to guarantee postseason play. Richmond, South Georgia, and Lexington are also all within reach of the spot and Red Wolves fans will be sure to pay close attention to their results for the remainder of the month.

South Georgia and Richmond will face off on Friday, October 11th to provide key information on how high the stakes are for a Chattanooga road win against Madison. The Red Wolves will take on the Kickers the following week and will close the season against Lexington for the 2024 home finale.

WATCHING FROM CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga Red Wolves fans will be watching this match from Jonathan's Grille, the official pub partner of the Red Wolves.

