Second Annual Combine Offers Path to Pro Soccer with Chattanooga Red Wolves

November 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







The Chattanooga Red Wolves will host two combines this off season for eligible college players, qualified free agents, and talented amateur players who are seeking a professional contract. Participants will train and be evaluated by Red Wolves technical staff led by head coach and technical director Scott Mackenzie.

The first combine will take place on December 20th for academy contract prospects, born between 2004 and 2009. Successful players from this event will be invited to attend the professional contract combine that will be held on Saturday, December 21st and Sunday, December 22nd.

The times and locations of the combines will be provided to players who have been accepted and invited to participate. The deadline to apply is December 17th. Interested players may apply here for the academy combine and here for the professional, senior player combine.

Registration fees are non-refundable and must be paid in advance, online only. No checks or cash will be accepted and no payments will be accepted on the day of the combine. The application fee does not include lodging, transportation, or meals.

"We are excited to host combines for both young players aspiring to get their start in the professional world and senior players looking for their next shot in the game. The combines represent a key strategic approach to our off season recruitment as we look to continue to develop and provide opportunity for young players as well as identify quality senior pros to improve our first team".

Previous combines hosted by the Red Wolves have resulted in seven player signings, including Pedro Hernández who signed ahead of the 2022 season. Academy prospects Gharett Morris, Fernando Guerrero, and Blake Oberhozler also received contracts for the 2024 season with Morris and Guerrero each registering two appearances in USL League One play.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.