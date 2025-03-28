Chattanooga Red Wolves Strengthen Squad with Three Key Signings

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves are excited to announce the signing of three exciting players for the 2025 USL League One season: midfielder Omar Gomez, attacker Zahir Vazquez, and forward Alhassan Alhassan, pending league and federation approval. These signings reflect the club's commitment to strengthening the squad with a blend of experience, tenacity, and international talent.

Omar Gomez Returns for Third Season

A fan favorite, Omar Gomez re-signs with the Red Wolves after spending the past two seasons with the club. Known for his tough tackling and physical presence in midfield, Gomez has been a key contributor since joining the team in 2023. Before joining the Chattanooga Red Wolves Gomez was part of the Utah Red Wolves USL 2 team, making his continued presence a testament to the club's development pathway.

"Omar embodies the spirit of this club," said Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie. "He is a relentless competitor, a leader in the locker room, and someone who knows what it means to wear this badge. His connection with the fans and his experience in our system make him a crucial piece for 2025."

Zahir Vazquez Joins After Stint with Central Valley Fuego

Vazquez comes to Chattanooga after spending the past three seasons with Central Valley Fuego. A standout in the Utah Red Wolves' 2022 USL League Two squad, Vazquez has since developed into a proven professional, bringing valuable experience and attacking threat to the forward line.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zahir to Chattanooga," said Mackenzie. "He was a vital part of our USL League Two success in 2022, and he has grown tremendously as a player since then. His familiarity with myself and the culture we are building, combined with his experience at the USL 1 level, will add depth and quality to our squad."

Alhassan Alhassan Joins from Ghana's Kaistorms Academy

Alhassan Alhassan arrives in Chattanooga from Ghana's Kaistorms FC, bringing international pedigree and attacking flair. The promising forward has already represented Ghana's U20 national team twice, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

"Alhassan is an exciting young talent with immense potential," Mackenzie said. "His ability to impact the game in the final third, combined with his international experience, makes him a great addition to our attacking options. We're also excited to start this relationship with Kaistorms FC, which has a strong reputation for developing high-level players."

With these signings, the Chattanooga Red Wolves continue to shape a competitive squad for the 2025 season. The club looks forward to seeing Gomez, Vazquez, and Alhassan in action as they contribute to the team's ambitions on and off the field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.