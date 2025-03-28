One Knoxville SC Partners with Peaceful Side Brewery for Exclusive Club Light Beer

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Knoxville, TN - One Knoxville Sporting Club is proud to announce a new partnership with Peaceful Side Brewery. As part of this collaboration, Peaceful Side Brewery and One Knoxville SC's Club Light Beer will become the exclusive beer served at One Knoxville's Central Street Block Parties and will also be available in-stadium during all One Knoxville Sporting Club home games.

Join us on April 19 to gather at Peaceful Side Brewery in Maryville from 4-7pm for an Official and Exclusive Tasting Event of the new Club Light beer and stay to watch One Knoxville SC take on FC Naples at 7pm for our Official Club Watch Party.

This partnership echoes both organisations' commitment to connecting and interacting with the community and support for each other, offering fans an authentic crafted experience at every event. Peaceful Side Brewery, renowned for its craft beer made with high-quality ingredients, will bring a refreshing new option to One Knox fans, enhancing the game-day experience and local events with a distinctive, brewed beer.

"As we look to elevate our in-stadium experience at Covenant Health Park and provide unique, One Knox experiences for fans, there'll be no better way for fans to enjoy than having a cold Club Light in their hands." said Amir Rabiei, Director of Partnerships of One Knoxville Sporting Club. "We're excited to work with Houston Oldham in bringing this to life. From the design of the can to the ingredients contained, fans can be sure that they are drinking a local beer that is crafted for them."

Peaceful Side Brewery's Club Light Beer will be available exclusively at One Knoxville Sporting Club's Central Street Block Parties. For a select number of games, Central Street will be known for its lively atmosphere, local music, food, and entertainment. Additionally, fans attending games at the stadium will be able to enjoy the refreshing Club Light Beer, whether poured or canned, while cheering on the team.

"At Peaceful Side Brewery, we take pride in crafting beers that reflect the communities we serve, and Club Light is no exception," said Houston Oldham, Vice President of Peaceful Side Brewery. "We wanted to create something that feels right at home in the hands of One Knox fans-easy-drinking, refreshing, and perfect for game day. It's exciting to see Club Light become part of the One Knox experience, just as soccer continues to grow as a staple of the Knoxville community."

For more information on One Knoxville Sporting Club's upcoming events and game schedule, please visit https://www.oneknoxsc.com/.

