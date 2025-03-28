Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Westchester SC

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN,TX - Texoma FC (0-1-0, 0 pts.) welcomes New York side, Westchester SC (0-0-1, 1pts.) to Bearcat Stadium on Saturday, March 29 in what is set to be the first time Texoma FC face an expansion team in the 2025 USL League One season.

Red Out Bearcat!

Saturday's game vs Westchester SC will be a "Red Out" game. Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear red with the fan dressed in the most red winning a 5 Flex Ticket Plan. The first 500 fans at Saturday's game will also receive a free rally towel.

Expansion vs Expansion

For the first time this season, expansion club will be facing off against expansion club. League newcomers Westchester SC will be looking to continue their good run of form while Texoma FC will be looking to earn their first points this season. Week 4 will also include another expansion club game as FC Naples go up against Portland Hearts of Pine in their inaugural league game.

"There's a level of respect and understanding that we have for them (Westchester SC)" said Texoma FC Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "We respect their front office and their coaching staff. We know how it's like building a team from the ground up but on the field we will treat them with the same level of respect as an established USL League 1 team."

Away Days

For the second consecutive game, Westchester SC will be playing away from home in USL League 1 action. While picking up good results in their inaugural game and US Open Cup, with a combined distance of over 2,000 miles travelled, it will be interesting to see if travel will be a factor for the New York team come match time.

O Captain! My Captain!

Texoma FC defender and captain Jordan Chavez put on an impressive performance against One Knoxville SC last Saturday, coming up big on both ends of the pitch. Chavez led the defense on clearances (10), blocks (2), interceptions (2), and aerial duels won (6). Chavez also had two (2) shots on goal, showcasing his ability to be a threat on both sides of the ball. The captain will be one to watch for Saturday's game as we see him defend the attacking might of Westchester with teammate Preston Kilwien.

Where to Watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM CST on ESPN+ or Buy Tickets

