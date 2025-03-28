Union Omaha Signs Defender Samuel Owusu

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed defender Samuel Owusu, pending league and federation approval. "Kwaku" Owusu arrives after nearly a decade in the New York City FC system, and will also add to the Owls' Ghanaian contingent featuring Rashid Nuhu and Prosper Kasim.

Owusu signed his first professional contract in early 2022 after coming up through NYCFC's academy, in order to get minutes with NYCFC II in MLS NEXT Pro. That year, however, he did make his sole appearance for the senior squad, an 11-minute cameo against New England Revolution. Owusu would go on to make 67 appearances for NYCFC II as a fixture of their backline. He also chipped in offensively as well, with four goals and seven assists over that span of three seasons. In 2024, he helped NYCFC become the only MLS reserve side to make it past the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, with the squad only falling at the hands of New Mexico United in the Round of 16.

"Samuel is a player that I've tracked for a number of years, so I'm delighted to finally get the chance to work with him here in Omaha," said Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a big, strong defender that's also got real quality on the ball and has good leadership qualities. He's had a good football education under Matt Pilkington at NYCFC, and we're excited to see how he integrates into the team as we push to improve."

Owusu hails from Kumasi, Ghana, the second-largest city in the country. New York City FC brought him stateside in late 2016, where he immediately became part of their 2017 Generation Adidas Cup-winning squad. His title-winning bona fides U.S. Soccer Development Academy national championship in both 2018 and 2019. He would continue thriving and developing in the NYCFC system from there, eventually earning that homegrown contract and an appearance with the senior squad.

Name Pronunciation: [SAM-you-el "KWAY-koo" oh-WOO-soo]

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: 12/13/2000

Born: Kumasi, Ghana

Previous Team: New York City FC II

Union Omaha's USL League One season continues at South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, March 29th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

