Lexington SC Finishes Three-Match Road Trip at Union Omaha

October 11, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC stars Cameron Lancaster (17), Nico Brown (77), Ates Diouf (32), Yannick Yankam (8), and Alexis Cerritos (11)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to hit the road to face off against Union Omaha in USL League One action. The contest is set to take place at 5 p.m. ET from Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska.

Lexington SC (4-10-5, 17 points) is coming off a comeback defeat against Greenville Triumph in League One action. The loss was the second in a row for the Greens during a brutal road streak late in the year. With the final score being 2-1, the lone LSC goal came courtesy of a Greenville own goal.

Union Omaha (12-4-3, 39 points) will enter the match off a 0-0 draw against Richmond Kickers. The Owls, sitting atop the USL League One table, ended a three-match winning streak with the draw. The Owls will be seeking to further solidify the first place spot in the table.

TUNE IN:

The match will be streaming live on ESPN+.

For in-game content, follow Lexington SC on Twitter and Instagram.

For in-game stats, head to the Match Center.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC will be facing off with Union Omaha for the fourth time in club history. Omaha currently holds a 2-1 advantage over Lexington SC, with Lexington's victory coming in blowout fashion on July 22, 2023, winning 3-0 after Nico Brown and Ates Diouf both scored a goal. Last time the pair faced off, Brown also scored and the other LSC goal came courtesy of an Omaha own goal.

Lexington SC has a new man in charge for the 2024 season with Darren Powell taking the reins for the club from interim head coach Nacho Novo. Sam Stockley, the club's first gaffer, remains in his sporting director role, overseeing all men's and boy's soccer with the club.

The trip to Omaha will mark only the second time in club history the Owls will have traveled to Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. The last time the Greens made the trip was on August 2, 2023, with LSC falling 2-0 after the Owls scored one goal per half.

Only one Green, Nico Brown, has ever scored more than one goal against Union Omaha in club history. Brown scored his first goal against the Owls in the 3-0 victory on July 22, 2023, and scored his second in a 4-2 defeat on July 6. Outside of Brown, Ates Diouf is the only other active member of the LSC roster to log a goal against Omaha with loanee Khalid Balogun scoring the third.

Pedro Dolabella is the man to watch for Union Omaha. In league play this season, Dolabella has scored eight goals with four assists, contributing to 12 goals in USL League One action. Beyond that, Dolabella is consistently the highest rated Owl per the app FotMob, earning a 7.54 average rating. With Omaha having a potent attack, shutting down Dolabella will be key for limiting the Owls if Lexington SC is to finish its road trip with a victory.

