Kickers Defeat Omaha 3-4 on the Road, Sweep Regular Season Series

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







The Kickers (4-6-4, 16 pts) put up four goals on reigning champions Union Omaha (3-6-2, 11 pts) to earn a strong-start win 3-4 in Nebraska. The win comes off an early goal from a newly returned Adrian Billhardt, an Omaha own goal, and a six-minute brace fro Josh Kirkland that sealed the deal for the Virginia side.

The Kickers fought early in the game with a promising attempt as early as the fourth minute when Adrian Billhardt - making his first start since returning from injury - got a break up the right side of the field where he sent a through ball to Simon Fitch who tried to connect, but the Omaha defender stepped in.

Omaha fought back two minutes later as they tried to break through the Kickers' back line. Gui Franca stepped hard and didn't let them pass, solidly blocking the ball.

In the 12th minute, James Sneddon sent a long ball from the box, sending Omaha's defenders backtracking until Josh Kirkland headed it over the Union back line. Billhardt was waiting nearby on the right flank where he met the lofted ball and slotted a clean shot to the opposite corner of the goal and into the back of the net to put the Kickers on the board.

Two minutes later, Simon Fitch took a throw in to Kirkland on the right side who fought an Omaha defender to keep possession. Chandler O'Dwyer stepped up to help and took the ball to the top of the box where he shot the ball, but it hit the post. An Omaha player stepped up to kick it out, but ended up tipping it into the net for an own goal the Kickers could claim to go up 2-0.

In the 21st minute, the crossbar would benefit the home team, allowing Omaha to scoop a rebound for a quick score.

In the 44th minute, Sneddon sent another long ball to the Omaha back line where a defender headed the ball over the Omaha goalie who had stepped off his line. Josh Kirland took the opportunity and sent the ball into the back of the open net for his first goal of the match, maintaining the Kickers lead through the half.

Coming back even stronger into the second half, Kirkland picked up the ball from the Omaha defenders just before the top of the box. He sent the ball into the lower right corner of the goal, putting the Kickers up 1-4 and earned his second goal of the night, to head home with a brace.

James Sneddon dove down to stop an attempt from Omaha in the 56th minute. Simon Fitch collided with Sneddon and the Omaha player flew over the ball - the confusing collision provided the home team with a penalty attempt and last year's USL League One Finals MVP Joe Gallardo was able to bury it for the second Omaha goal of the night.

In the 82nd minute, Dakota Barnathan took the ball and sent it to Nils Seufert. He passed to Billhardt who tipped it to Chandler O'Dwyer. O'Dwyer attempted a shot from the top of the box but it went just over the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Omaha snuck the ball past the Kickers back line and found a third but from then on, the Kickers were lockdown.

Sneddon stood tall in the last minutes of the game where Omaha attempted two more shots. Off a similar strike to the previous Omaha goal, Sneddon made an impeccable save. And, in the 90th minute, Sneddon dove forward to step in front of an Omaha corner kick and punch the ball out of the box, shutting down any further attempts from the home team.







