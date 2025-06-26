Match Preview, Award Winners: WSC in Pittsburgh this Saturday

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







WSC With the W in Madison: Maybe Wednesday night road matches should be played more often. Under the lights in Madison, Wisconsin, WSC broke a whole host of streaks, downing Forward Madison 2-1 to notch their first USL League One win since their 3-1 win at Texoma FC on March 29 to move to 2-5-4 in their inaugural season. Forward Madison actually struck first in the match, with Garett Laughlin beating keeper Dane Jacomen (Pittsburgh, Pa.) on a penalty just four minutes into play. WSC rallied behind Prince Saydee, who knotted the contest at 1-1 at the 22 minute mark, and then just before halftime, WSC leading scorer Juan Carlos Obregon (New York, NY) found his way back on to the score sheet, but in a different manner than many of his other 11 overall goals this season. The New York native actually was stonewalled on a penalty by keeper Bernd Schipmann, but Obregon played through on the carom and beat the keeper to quickly give WSC a 2-1 lead just before the break. The second half has proved to be WSC's weekly downfall this season, but that was not to be the case, as Jacomen, in his first match in goal since a 3-2 loss at home to Charlotte on May 10, stonewalled Madison in the second half, turning away 12 shots to help lead his club to the win.

Streak Breaker: The W broke a number of streaks for WSC, who were playing their first road match since a 3-1 loss at Spokane on May 4. It also moved their record to 2-3-0 in matches where they either tied or outscored their opponent in the second half, and moved the club off the bottom of the table and to within just two points of a playoff spot. They are now 1-3-1 in their last five USL League One matches as well.

Saydee, JC and Carton Grab League Honors: Last weekend's road win brought a trio of honors. Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week. Saydee, the former Liberia international has three goals in his last four league matches after scoring the equalizer in Madison on Wednesday. The 32-year-old also completed 81% of his passes, reeled in four recoveries, won three duels and completed two dribbles. Obregón also won a penalty kick in addition to his game winner, won 10 duels, earned six fouls, registered three recoveries and won a pair of tackles in the win, and Carton, in the WSC national television debut, ended its lengthy unbeaten stretch with a comeback victory, as Carton and his former Charlotte players Obregón, Jr. and Joel Johnson returned to Madison and defeated the team that knocked them out of the playoffs a season ago.

Trying the Cup Again: This will be the third Jägermeister Cup matchup following a 4-1 loss at home to Rhode Island FC on April 27 and a 3-2 loss to Hartford Athletic on May 31st. WSC is 0-3-0 against USL Championship sides thus far, also having lost 3-1 loss at Detroit City FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Their next Jägermeister Cup matchup will be at Detroit FC on July 26.

On The Road... WSC played seven road matches to start the initial season for WSC both in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play and in their initial season in USL League One, followed that with six straight road matches and now will play their second of two straight matches away. All of their three wins (two USL League One, one US Open Cup) have come on the road. The start of the season took WSC to Texas, Detroit, California, South Carolina, Richmond, Spokane...and Montclair, NJ. They have played their last six matches at home, five in USL League One play, going 0-3-3.

Obregón On Top: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 11 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has six USL League One tallies two more than teammate Connor McGlynn. Obregón is tied with three others in assists with two as well. His 36 shots in league action is first amongst all players and his six goals in league play tie him for second overall, just one behind league leader Leonardo Castro. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Dane Returns For the W: Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen (Pittsburgh, Pa.) made his return to the starting lineup a solid one at Forward Madison, allowing the one goal while facing 15 shots with six key saves. Jacomen has recoded all four of WSC's wins thus far in their first season, two in US Open Cup and two in USL League One, and all on the road.

Steel City links: Both Jacomen, a Pittsburgh native, and Obregón have Pittsburgh ties. Obregón won the 2023 USL Championship Players' Shield with the Riverhounds before joining WSC this season.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 17 chances created rank sixth in the league so far, while Noah Powder's (Edison, NJ) 15 rank seventh and Conor McGlynn's four goals tie him for 12th.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the weekend tied for 4th in scoring in USL League One with 19 goals, tied for 4th in passing accuracy (81%) and 3rd in conversion rate (20 %) and 6th in shots at 127.

Gold Powder: Noah Powder, the oldest of three soccer playing brothers including his teammate Samory, was called up to the Trinidad and Tobago squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Powder has played for the U15 and U17 teams for Trinidad and Tobago and since 2021 has appeared in 21 matches for the National team, scoring a pair of goals. He played for T and T at the Unity Cup in London in May as well.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-3-0). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 24 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 12 of the club's 16 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Early Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, the former AFC Ajax and Feyenoord youth product registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career, assisting both of Westchester's goals. In addition to creating four total chances, Guezen completed 88% of his 50 passes, connected on five long balls, completed four crosses, recorded four recoveries and won three duels.

Caribbean Rhythms: June is Caribbean American Heritage Month in the US, and WSL has no shortage of connections. The club has five Caribbean or Caribbean American players on the roster: Bobby Pierre (Haitian American), Andrew Jean-Baptiste (Haitian American), Kemar Lawrence (Jamaican), and Noah and Samory Powder (Trinidadian and Tobagonian Americans).

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: Their next home match will be July 2 in a rematch with Greenville at 7 pm.

Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Date/Time of the Match June 28, 2025, 7 PM

Location: Highmark Stadium

WSC's USL League One Record 1-5-4

Opponent

Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Record 5-2-6

Head Coach Bob Lilly







United Soccer League One Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.