Portland Edges WSC 3-2 Sunday Night

Published on August 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Even sporting the new black kits couldn't bring a different home result on Sunday, as WSC fell 3-2 to Portland Hearts of Pine in USL League One play. The Sunday loss drops WSC to 3-10-7 overall, 1-5-4 at home (their only win was a forfeit over Spokane) and dropped them to 1-5-0 in matches decided by one goal in league play.

WSC drew first blood at Memorial Stadium, with Ermin Mackic beating keeper Hunter Morse just 16 minutes into the match to give the home standers the early lead. Portland countered just ten minutes later when Titus Washinton beat Andrew Hammersley off a scramble in the front of the net, and Portland grabbed the lead ten minutes later on a Oliver Ephraim Wright shot in the 36th minute. They extended the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later on a Nathan Igor Messer shot, but WSC countered when play came back, with Prince Saydee scoring on a 35 yard strike in the 45th minute, his fourth goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-2 at the break.

WSC played the last 19 minutes of the match down a man, and could not find the equalizer in front of 2,938 fans. Portland ended up outshooting WSC 17-16 despite the homestanding club dominating 68% to 32% in possession time.

The club closes out the month at Naples on August 30 before hosting Richmond on September 3.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.