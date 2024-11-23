Sounders FC Takes on LAFC Saturday Night in the Western Conference Semifinals

November 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC forward Pedro de la Vega

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC takes on LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 23 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Sounders FC advanced to the Conference Semifinals with a Round One series sweep of Houston Dynamo FC, winning both fixtures via penalty shootout.

Saturday's match marks the fourth time Seattle and LAFC have met in the postseason, including last year's Western Conference Semifinals. The Rave Green hold a 2-1-0 advantage in the all-time postseason series, with the winner of each match going on to represent the Western Conference in the MLS Cup Final (Seattle in 2019 and 2020, LAFC in 2023).

In 2024, Seattle and LAFC have met on four different occasions in all competitions, with the Southern California side besting Sounders FC each time.

Seattle has advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals in 14 of its 16 years of existence, only missing the round in 2021 and 2022. The club is one of six teams to make it to 14 Conference Semifinals (East or West), and the only expansion team to do so.

Should Seattle emerge victorious against LAFC, it would advance to the Western Conference Final against the winner of the Minnesota-LA Galaxy mach, being played on November 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Rave Green would host Minnesota or travel to the LA Galaxy.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman

Talent (Spanish): Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillo

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Pete Fewing & Michelle Ludtka-Furbush

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

